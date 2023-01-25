J&J gets ready to break up with Tylenol
- Johnson & Johnson’s consumer business was the only division to deliver growth in the fourth quarter
Separations can be bittersweet, especially when your soon-to-be-ex seems to be on his or her best behavior.
Johnson & Johnson confirmed during an earnings call on Tuesday that its consumer health business is on track to become independent this year. Earlier this month, J&J filed for an initial public offering of the unit as a separate company called Kenvue.
The idea of the separation is that, by spinning out its slower-growing consumer unit, J&J will be able to focus on its higher growth divisions: med-tech and pharma.
But in the most recent quarter, it was the consumer unit that delivered growth, while pharma and med-tech were laggards. The main reason for that was the heightened demand for over-the-counter products like Tylenol and Motrin. We all noticed how depleted the cough and cold shelves at our local pharmacies looked this winter as U.S. households snapped up the medicines amid a rise in respiratory infections. While such viruses are common in the fall and winter months, the increases were unusually sharp, according to multiple firms tracking such data. The demand led to total consumer health sales of $3.77 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $3.73 billion in the same period last year. (Sales for J&J’s other two divisions fell during the quarter).
That isn’t to say that the separation of the consumer business isn’t a good idea. It certainly is for the investment bankers, lawyers and brand “experts" involved. J&J reported $1.09 billion in consumer health separation costs for 2022. How much of that went to the corporate branding geniuses who came up with the consumer health brand name Kenvue wasn’t disclosed.
Besides executing on the Kenvue spinoff, J&J’s management is now focused on how it continues to expand the business as immunology drug Stelara, which brought in almost $10 billion in 2022, loses patent protection this year. It represents about 20% of pharma division sales, which totaled $52.6 billion for 2022.
Management didn’t seem fazed during an earnings call on Tuesday, reiterating its projection of $60 billion in pharma sales 2025. Wall Street is skeptical of those numbers, projecting about $54 billion that year. During the earnings call, a handful of analysts alluded to that gap, with SVB Securities‘ David Risinger wondering why the company thinks Wall Street is significantly “under-modeling."
Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato said the company can get there through its existing portfolio as well as new product launches. Mr. Duato specifically highlighted Tremfya, which is rapidly growing as a treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Tremfya brought in $2.7 billion for 2022, a 25% increase from the previous year. He also noted that perhaps the Street isn’t giving the company enough credit for its multiple myeloma program, which includes the cell therapy Carvykti.
In the near-term, a potential bright spot could be China. Right now, much of the pessimism about China’s slower growth and Covid-19 disruptions has been baked into analysts’ models. But management noted that China could bounce back and wind up surprising investors in the second half of the year.
For now, though, a strong finish for the consumer division as it gets ready to part ways can’t hurt.
