J&J gets ready to break up with Tylenol

But in the most recent quarter, it was the consumer unit that delivered growth, while pharma and med-tech were laggards. The main reason for that was the heightened demand for over-the-counter products like Tylenol and Motrin. We all noticed how depleted the cough and cold shelves at our local pharmacies looked this winter as U.S. households snapped up the medicines amid a rise in respiratory infections. While such viruses are common in the fall and winter months, the increases were unusually sharp, according to multiple firms tracking such data. The demand led to total consumer health sales of $3.77 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $3.73 billion in the same period last year. (Sales for J&J’s other two divisions fell during the quarter).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}