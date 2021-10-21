J&J offered $4 billion to settle talc claims months before unit's bankruptcy

J&J Baby Powder Bankruptcy Brings 50 Angry Lawyers to CharlotteIn a hearing this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, J&J lawyer Greg Gordon told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley that the $2 billion is the company’s opening bid in a new effort to settle the talc litigation. Gordon said the $2 billion is not intended to “set a ceiling" for any talc accord.J&J officials argue they had no choice but to turn to the bankruptcy process to corral the litigation, warning it could take decades to resolve all the cases. The company has said it’s already paid $1 billion in talc-related legal fees over the last five years. Last year, it pulled the talc version of its baby powder off the U.S. and Canadian markets.The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company proposed using the Imerys case for the deal because it’s currently battling with the talc miner over its claims that indemnity agreements put the baby-powder maker on the hook for Imerys’ talc exposure. J&J offered to take over Imerys’ talc defenses and negotiated settlements of suits against both companies, according to court filings.