J&J says new Band-Aid and Tylenol company to be named Kenvue
- Separation of consumer-health products is expected to be completed next year
Johnson & Johnson is a name familiar to generations of consumers for its baby powder, Band-Aid bandages and Tylenol medicines. The new home of those medicine-cabinet mainstays is known by practically no one.
J&J said Wednesday that it would name the company that will house its consumer-health products Kenvue. The healthcare-products giant said last year that it would separate that unit, with $15 billion in annual revenue, from its prescription-drug and medical-device business.
Pronounced ken-view, the new name is a mashup of “ken," an English word for knowledge primarily used in Scotland, and “vue," a reference to sight. “With rich knowledge of human needs and deep consumer insights, Kenvue will deliver meaningful, personal health solutions," J&J said as it disclosed the name.
The moniker hearkens to other names for corporate spinoffs that were created by combining parts of words, either real or made up. The snacking purveyor Mondelez International Inc. brought together “monde," derived from the Latin word for world, and “delez," which it said was a fanciful expression of “delicious," to create its new name a decade ago when it split from Kraft Foods. At about the same time, AbbVie Inc. revealed its new name, combining Abbott Laboratories, from which it was split, and a derivation from the Latin word for life.
Other recent tech-company name changes, such as Facebook’s change to Meta Platforms Inc. or Google’s to Alphabet Inc., have been simpler, reflecting the evolution of the companies’ products.
The J&J name will stick with its prescription-drug and medical-device business, which last year generated close to $80 billion in revenue. J&J Chief Executive Joaquin Duato will lead that company. It will compete with rivals including Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co., which have decided to double down on faster-growing pharmaceuticals.
The split from J&J is expected to be completed next year. Thibaut Mongon, a two-decade J&J veteran, has been appointed to lead as chief executive officer designate of Kenvue.
Kenvue will be positioned to compete with the likes of Procter & Gamble Co. and L’Oréal SA. In addition to Band-Aid and Tylenol, the portfolio will include other brands, such as Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine.
