NEW DELHI: Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its single-shot coronavirus vaccine in India.

The EUA submission is based on top line efficacy and safety data from phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which demonstrated that company's single-shot vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied. It also showed protection against covid-19 related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination, the company said.

"On August 5, 2021, Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd applied for EUA of its single-dose covid-19 vaccine to the government of India," a Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement follows company’s statement on Monday, where it said it was committed to bringing its single-dose vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government.

The company said that this was an important milestone that paves the way for bringing the company's single-dose covid-19 vaccine to the people of India and the rest of the world, through a collaboration with Biological E Limited.

"Biological E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, helping to supply our Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine through the extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the COVAX Facility," the statement said.

"We look forward to concluding our discussions with the government of India to accelerate availability of our covid-19 vaccine to help end the pandemic," the statement said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine leverages the AdVac® vaccine platform proprietary technology that was also used to develop and manufacture Janssen’s European Commission-approved Ebola vaccine regimen and construct its investigational Zika, RSV and HIV vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson has said its single-shot vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains.

The Johnson & Johnson /Janssen vaccine was listed for emergency use by WHO on 12 March 2021. The vaccine has been authorized for use in Europe, the US and other countries, with the widest experience to date in the US. The WHO later reviewed thromboembolic events (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelets) after vaccination with the adenoviral vectored J&J vaccine.

This condition is referred to as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Current evidence suggests a plausible causal association between the J&J covid-19 vaccine and TTS, the WHO had said in May. However, it also had said that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of TTS. As the only single dose covid-19 vaccine approved for use to date, the WHO had said, the vaccine may be an important tool for accessing difficult-to-reach populations, thus playing a key role in preventing infections and reducing deaths across the world.

The Indian government is currently in talks with Pfizer and Moderna for importing covid-19 vaccines for the country which has already administered over 49 crores cumulative coronavirus vaccines doses.

India reported over 44,643 new cases in the last 24 hours with 465 deaths. The country's active caseload stands at 4,14,159 which comprises 1.3% of total cases.





