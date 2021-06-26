J&J settles New York opioid suits for $263 million

The deal doesn’t affect a current California non-jury trial in which J&J is among a group of opioid makers accused of illegally marketing opioids to wrongfully reap billions in profits, the people added. The trial is expected to last at least another month. More than a half-dozen opioid manufacturers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, distributors such as McKesson Corp. and pharmacy providers such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, still face New York’s claims they wrongfully reaped billions peddling the painkillers by illegally marketing them or turning a blind eye to suspiciously large orders. Opening arguments in the case are slated to start Tuesday in Central Islip, New York.