J&J vaccine blood-clot cases increase in US, as EU agency says benefits of shot outweigh risks
- U.S. cases rise to nine, official says after U.S. suspended use of the shot; EU Medicines Agency calls for product warning
Europe’s health agency said a warning should be added to the product information of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine that unusual blood clots are a very rare possible side effect, but that the benefits of taking the shot outweigh the risks.
In the U.S., the number of cases of blood-clot disorders linked to the vaccine has increased to nine, up from the six initially reported, according to a senior U.S. health official. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that it had looked at data from the U.S.
