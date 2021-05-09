J&J vaccine pause stoked hesitancy that threatens covid-19 vaccination drive
- The 10-day halt in April deepened concerns of many who were reluctant to get vaccinated, according to inoculation sites and a recent survey
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 10-day halt in administering Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has made it harder to inoculate the hard-to-reach and hesitant, health officials said, complicating efforts to reach community vaccination goals.
Many people who live in rural and other areas canceled appointments during the temporary pause last month, and many of them haven’t rescheduled, vaccination sites said. Meantime, some people hesitant to get inoculated told pollsters after the J&J halt they were less likely to take a shot.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!