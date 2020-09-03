JK Cement’s rising market share is a positive, but valuations limit upside

JK Cement Ltd, which is focused on the North India and Central India markets, is seeing market share gains. Its grey cement volumes declined 19% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1.59 million tonnes in the June quarter. Thanks to the ramp-up of its recently commissioned plant in North India, the fall in volume was lower than peers. Analysts say that industry volumes in the company’s key markets of North and Central India contracted by 30-35% in the June quarter.

Its management’s commentary on demand recovery for the September quarter is optimistic as well. From July-August, JK Cement’s grey cement volumes have seen a growth of 20% y-o-y. Volumes in the white cement/putty segment have largely normalized.

“Higher capacity would help in gaining market share; we expect JK Cements’ grey cement volumes to increase by 2% y-o-y in FY2021E against industry decline of 13% y-o-y," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 2 September. Grey cement is a key contributor to the company’s overall volumes and revenue growth.

Out of the total planned capacity addition of 4.2 million tonne per annum (mtpa), JK Cement has commissioned 3.5mtpa. It is expecting the 0.7mtpa capacity addition in Gujarat to see a delay in commissioning to the December quarter of the current fiscal year. These will boost the company’s total capacity to 14.7 mtpa, around 40% higher from its fiscal year 2019 level. The management expects to incur Rs700-800 crore of capital expenditure in FY21 on its Mangrol, Nimbahera, Balansinor and Panna projects.

JK Cement’s presence and expansion in the favorable pricing region is positive, say analysts. However, after the recent run-up in the stock, analysts see limited upside from its new highs.

“The 19% run up in stock price post our Q4FY20 result update dated 18 Jun’20, leaves limited upside," analysts at Dolat Capital Markets Pvt. Ltd said in a note on 2 September. The stock ended Thursday’s trading session at Rs1497 on the NSE.

Note that seasonal demand weakness is expected to keep cement prices in the correction mode in the September quarter. Further, the management has cautioned of a spike in variable costs in quarters to come due to increased petroleum coke and diesel prices. The cost of key input material petroleum coke has increased to USD95/tonne now from USD60/tonne in May, the management added.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's data shows the stock is trading at one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 10 times. EV stands for enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated