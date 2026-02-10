JK Lakshmi Cement bets on capacity expansion to protect, grow market share amid industry-wide additions
Despite a 23% drop in Q3 profit, JK Lakshmi is aggressively expanding its footprint in North, West and East India to prevent market share losses during peak demand cycles, when utilisation reaches 95%.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd is sharpening its focus on protecting and selectively gaining market share in its core regions of North, West and East India, even as the country’s cement industry enters a phase of aggressive capacity additions by larger peers.