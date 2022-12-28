JK Lakshmi Cement deploys Blue Energy’s LNG trucks to transport raw material

JK Lakshmi Cement deploys Blue Energy’s LNG trucks to transport raw material1 min read . 06:07 PM IST
JK Lakshmi Cement has entered into a strategic partnership with Green Line Logistics for providing these LNG trucks
New Delhi: JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday said it has deployed LNG trucks for long haul transportation of raw materials in the country.
“...JK Lakshmi Cement has entered into a strategic partnership with Green Line Logistics for providing these LNG trucks for transportation. The LNG trucks are manufactured by Pune-based Blue Energy Motors," the company said in a statement.
In a flag-off ceremony, held at JK Lakshmi Cement’s Sirohi plant in Rajasthan, the first fleet of 10 LNG trucks left for their clinker grinding unit at Surat. The company will increase the fleet size of these LNG trucks substantially in the coming year.
With this, JK Lakshmi Cement became the first Indian cement company to use Green LNG trucks for transporting its products.
“Our country is aiming to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. JK Lakshmi Cement fully supports this vision as we believe in sustainable and responsible growth that benefits society and the environment,“ said Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited.
“We have taken multiple steps to reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions. Deploying LNG trucks is our first step towards sustainable transportation as LNG is an excellent green alternative for fossil fuels that saves 35,000 Kg CO₂ emissions per year per truck. This initiative will act as a game-changer for the country’s cement transportation industry and help facilitate the eventual transition towards a more circular economy," he added.
As a socially-responsible company, JK Lakshmi Cement adheres to ESG norms in its operations. Across all activities, the company remains committed to ensuring value for its customers and other stakeholders, providing best-in-class products that are one step ahead of the innovation curve.