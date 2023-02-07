JK Lakshmi Cement ties up with Amplus for solar power plant
- With this initiative, JK Lakshmi Cement in the very first year will be able to replace 92 million units with green electricity that will help reduce its CO2 emissions by 73,000 metric tons, equivalent to over 33 lakh trees saved
NEW DELHI : Continuing its journey towards improving energy efficiency and driving sustainability as part of its ‘Green Pahal, Behtar Kal’ campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement on Tuesday signed an agreement with Amplus Solar to set up a 56 MWp solar power plant for its Durg facility, located in Chhattisgarh.
