JK Lakshmi Cement ties up with Amplus for solar power plant

NEW DELHI : Continuing its journey towards improving energy efficiency and driving sustainability as part of its ‘Green Pahal, Behtar Kal’ campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement on Tuesday signed an agreement with Amplus Solar to set up a 56 MWp solar power plant for its Durg facility, located in Chhattisgarh.

With this initiative, JK Lakshmi Cement in the very first year will be able to replace 92 million units with green electricity that will help reduce its CO2 emissions by 73,000 Metric Tons, equivalent to over 33 Lakhs trees saved.

“In recent years, we have undertaken multiple projects to lower the carbon footprint. Our recently initiated campaign, ‘Green Pahal, Behtar Kal’, focuses on creating awareness about improving energy efficiency and saving the environment. I am sure, we will leave a greener planet for our future generations," said Vinita Singhania, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

“We support country’s vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. As a responsible corporate, we have taken multiple steps to reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions. Last month, for the first time in India, we deployed LNG trucks to transport the raw material. Now with switching to solar energy at our Durg Plant, nearly 80% of energy requirement of the plant will be met through renewable energy source," said Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

“It is great to see that the pioneers of India’s cement industry have decided to further their goal of producing zero-carbon cement. This initiative by JK Lakshmi Cement will contribute to decarbonizing the sector and will also set a benchmark for the industry to follow," said Sharad Pungalia, CEO & MD, Amplus Solar.

Being a socially responsible company, JK Lakshmi Cement adheres to ESG norms in its operations. Across all activities, the company remains committed to ensuring value for its customers and other stakeholders, providing best-in-class products that are one step ahead of the innovation curve.