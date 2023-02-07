JK Lakshmi Cement ties up with Amplus for solar power plant

“We support country’s vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. As a responsible corporate, we have taken multiple steps to reduce both direct and indirect carbon emissions. Last month, for the first time in India, we deployed LNG trucks to transport the raw material. Now with switching to solar energy at our Durg Plant, nearly 80% of energy requirement of the plant will be met through renewable energy source," said Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.