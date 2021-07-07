JK Tyre and Industries Ltd – one the country’s largest tyre manufacturers – on Monday announced collaboration with Hyundai Motor India ltd – country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – for the new six and seven-seater sports utility vehicle Alcazar . JK Tyre had earlier partnered with Hyundai for its midsize sports utility vehicle, Creta.

“Driven by the technological expertise of producing high-performance tyres suited for Indian conditions, JK Tyre along with Hyundai Motor India endeavors to offer best-in-class technology, unmatchable performance, comfort, and handling to all the variants of the Hyundai ALCAZAR with its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre," the company said in a statement.

It further added that with the 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design, JK Tyre’s UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for Hyundai Alcazar. Being pioneers in the industry, JK Tyre stands for its unwavering commitment towards providing high-end technological products that are best suited for Indian roads.

“Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains," said VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries.

“JK Tyre and Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail exciting offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range," said a spokesperson of Hyundai Motor India.

