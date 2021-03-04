JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with CarDekho and AutoBrix for online to offline doorstep tyre delivery-cum-fitment service.

JK Tyre will use its existing channel network to extend its products and services to consumer's doorstep with CarDekho's automobile platform providing the online channel to purchase car tyres from JK Tyre and AutoBrix India enabling tyre delivery and fitment at customer's doorstep, the company said in a statement.

The online to offline doorstep tyre delivery-cum-fitment service will be offered under 'JK Tyre Man' initiative, which will be rolled out first in Bangalore in its pilot phase from March 2021, before being rolled out to the major cities and towns in India by Q2 of 2021, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, JK Tyre & Industries Director - Sales & Marketing Srinivasu Allaphan said,"Our partnership with CarDekho and AutoBrix for Tyre Man reinforces our motto of staying in Total Control, where we extend safety and convenience to our consumers and have the purchased tyres fitted right at their doorstep."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via