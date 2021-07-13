New Delhi: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, one of the largest tyre manufacturers in India, has announced partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS) to enhance its reach in the aftermarket segment.

Ki Mobility is one of the country’s largest digital platforms for auto parts and is a part of My TVS venture which has more than 1000 outlets across the country.

The value-added sharing of services through this alignment will enhance product value through processes like total wheel alignment, automatic tyre changing, nitrogen inflation, radial tyre repairs, etc., resulting in better customer service, JK Tyre said in statement.

With the customers reluctant to visit dealerships or showrooms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tyre manufacturers are collaborating with online platforms to reach and service customers.

“We are constantly working towards making our products and services easily accessible to customers. This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country. With this, we are confident to develop a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business," said Dinesh Dasani, vice-president, replacement sales, JK Tyre.

Earlier this month, another tyre manufacturer, Ceat Ltd announced collaboration with Tyres N More, an online marketplace for tyres, to provide contact-less fitment services at the doorstep for its customers in select cities.

“We will be able to service tyre care needs to over 3 million customers which will increase to 10 million customers in the next two years through our digital ecosystem of 1000 plus multi brand service network. We are confident that we would be able to increase market share for JK Tyre across two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments," said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.

