JK Tyre partners Ki Mobilty to expand reach in after-market segment

“We are constantly working towards making our products and services easily accessible to customers. This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country. With this, we are confident to develop a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business," said Dinesh Dasani, vice-president, replacement sales, JK Tyre.