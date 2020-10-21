JK Tyre reports 34.5% decline in net profit for the September quarter

JK Tyre and Industries Ltd – one of the country’s largest tyre manufacturers – on Wednesday, reported a 34.59% year on year decline consolidated net profit of ₹109.68 crore for the quarter ending September 30, on account of Covid -19 related disruptions in India and abroad.

The company reported a net profit of ₹167.7 crore in the corresponding period.

The New Delhi based manufacturer, though returned to profitability, after reporting a loss in the June quarter, as result of gradual recovery in sales of automobiles in India and export markets, as governments across the globe eased lockdown measures to improve economic activity.

Due to recovery in business across geographies, the revenue from operations during the quarter improved by 5.56% year on year to ₹2274.84 crore. The operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), also jumped by 20.98% y-o-y to just ₹366.69 crore due to the overall improvement in sales and costing cutting measures.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Vehicle and component manufacturers, though, witnessed sharp recovery in production and wholesales during the September quarter.

The New Delhi based company based witnessed a 2.35% decrease in employee cost and 4% drop in other expenses due to the sharp cost cutting exercises adopted during the quarter to protect profitability.

According to Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, JK Tyre, the company achieved higher sales on the back of economic recovery in the automotive sector during the quarter and was well positioned to take benefit of the opportunity and improve sales.

“The renewed thrust on exports resulted in higher exports of Rs. 337 crores during the quarter. Profitability improved significantly due to aggressive cost cutting, more particularly fixed costs. The company could achieve savings in interest costs due to its ability to reduce its working capital requirements," said Singhania.

