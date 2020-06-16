NEW DELHI: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd, one of the largest tyre manufacturers in India, on Tuesday reported a loss of ₹52.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March on account of subdued demand in the country and abroad. The company had reported a net profit of ₹33.66 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined a sharp 33.6% year-on-year to ₹1794.76 crore. Operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) declined significantly by 20.41% to ₹215.75 crore due to the overall decline in the topline.

Vehicle manufacturers and their component suppliers had to close their factories from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the Union and state governments to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. JK Tyre restarted production at its factories gradually from 8 May.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director of the company said, the tyre industry had been facing a downturn even before the pandemic, and the situation worsened following unprecedented challenges posed by covid-19. As a consequence, both the commercial and passenger vehicles segments have been severely impacted.

“Despite this, the company posted higher sales in passenger car and two and three-wheeler segments. In addition, exports registered a growth of 37% with renewed focus," he said.

The company also faced currency headwinds with the Indian rupee weakening significantly towards the end of the financial year 2019-20. "US dollar liability of the company along with its subsidiaries Cavendish and JK Tornel, Mexico had to be recorded at the exchange rates prevailing on the last day of the Financial Year, which though exceptional and notional in nature, impacted the profit before tax," added Singhania.

Shares of JK Tyre were trading 3.5% lower at ₹61.55 on the BSE on Tuesday, even as the benchmark Sensex was 1% higher at 33,574.91 points.

