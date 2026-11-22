Bengaluru: JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, a member of the Singhania-family-led cement-to-tyres industrial group JK Organisation, has taken up a hospitality development pipeline of 650 keys across six hotel projects, in destinations beyond the metros, with an investment of ₹965 crore, two top company executives said.
JK Urbanscapes has earmarked pilgrimage, leisure, heritage, and urban destinations across five cities—Bodh Gaya, Mussoorie, Kanpur, Dehradun, and Darjeeling—for the six upcoming hotels to be developed with operator partners such as Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Thailand-based Minor Hotels.