Bengaluru: JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, a member of the Singhania-family-led cement-to-tyres industrial group JK Organisation, has taken up a hospitality development pipeline of 650 keys across six hotel projects, in destinations beyond the metros, with an investment of ₹965 crore, two top company executives said.
Bengaluru: JK Urbanscapes Developers Ltd, a member of the Singhania-family-led cement-to-tyres industrial group JK Organisation, has taken up a hospitality development pipeline of 650 keys across six hotel projects, in destinations beyond the metros, with an investment of ₹965 crore, two top company executives said.
JK Urbanscapes has earmarked pilgrimage, leisure, heritage, and urban destinations across five cities—Bodh Gaya, Mussoorie, Kanpur, Dehradun, and Darjeeling—for the six upcoming hotels to be developed with operator partners such as Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Thailand-based Minor Hotels.
JK Urbanscapes has earmarked pilgrimage, leisure, heritage, and urban destinations across five cities—Bodh Gaya, Mussoorie, Kanpur, Dehradun, and Darjeeling—for the six upcoming hotels to be developed with operator partners such as Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and Thailand-based Minor Hotels.
The Delhi-based developer will build and own the hotel assets, while the operator partners will manage them. The six projects will be a mix of luxury hotels, premium resorts and destination-led hospitality assets.
India’s hospitality opportunity is becoming increasingly diverse, with growth extending beyond traditional hotel markets and formats. As business, leisure and experience-led travel evolve, developers and operators are taking a more market-led approach to identifying opportunities.
Gateway cities account for approximately 35% of branded hotel inventory but generate about 50% of sector revenues, an October report by property advisory CBRE India highlighted. At the same time, leisure, cultural and spiritual destinations are creating scalable opportunities for resort-led and experience-driven formats beyond traditional urban centres, the report added.
JK Urbanscapes has adopted a strategy of monetizing legacy land it owns in Kanpur, buying land as well as taking up brownfield projects. Its estimated capital investment of ₹965 crore includes land cost.
“We are seeing huge momentum in the hospitality sector that will continue in the coming years,” Abhishek Singhania, chairman and managing director, JK Urbanscapes, told Mint in an interview. “Domestic travel has surged due to the ongoing geopolitical scenario overseas. Also, as a company, we wanted to integrate real estate and hospitality, and we have picked destinations such as Darjeeling or Mussoorie that are away from the pollution of large cities.”
Its 50-acre mixed-use township in Kanpur—JK Vera—is at the site of the former JK Cotton Mills, later renamed JK Urbanscapes. The first 6.5-acre phase will have a Taj Hotel and Residences with 150 keys and 14 residences, and a 100-key Ginger-branded hotel, both under its partnership with IHCL. The project will also have Grade-A workspaces and high-street retail.
The first of the six hotels will open early next year—a Bodhi IHCL SeleQtions in Bodh Gaya, a popular religious and cultural tourism destination. The others are Kamla Castle IHCL SeleQtions in Mussoorie, which will bring a heritage property into the company’s hospitality portfolio, and Anantara Retreat Darjeeling Hills, on the 850-acre Tindharia tea estate, in partnership with Minor Hotels.
The company is currently in discussions with hotel operators for a 200-key hotel and residences project in Dehradun.
Non-metro demand
Maneesh Mansingka, joint managing director, JK Urbanscapes Developers said the next demand wave will be in tier 2 and 3 cities.
“In hospitality, the aim is to build multi-generational assets. It's a business that requires long-term patient capital and understanding of the factors that drive a destination. Our approach is to build commercially viable hospitality assets."
The developer is also exploring hotel development opportunities in Rishikesh, Jaipur and Kota.
It recently appointed Jayanta Das, who was an IHCL executive for 33 years, as president of its hospitality business.
Alongside its hospitality expansion, JK Urbanscapes has real estate projects with an estimated topline of over ₹4,400 crore under development or in planning across the residential, mixed-use, and urban redevelopment segments. It has a 37-acre project under planning in Rishra, West Bengal, and 35 acres in Kota, Rajasthan.
JK Urbanscapes’ residential portfolio includes a 25-acre completed township named Emerald Garden in Kanpur, and ongoing 90-acre Emerald Gulistan plotted residential township in the city.
Its Advait Senior Living project in Gurugram comprises 164 residences.
Besides 24 lakh sq ft of ongoing development, it has another 20 lakh sq ft of development potential in Kanpur, that will be mainly used for residential projects.
Beyond mainstream residential, and commercial office and retail businesses, several real estate developers have added hospitality to their portfolios.
Developers such as Prestige Group and Brigade Enterprises Ltd have onboarded a global investor and publicly listed its hospitality business respectively. Bengaluru's Sattva Group is also building hotels across cities.