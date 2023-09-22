JKC has not paid any money, resolution plan not implemented: Jet Airways' lenders1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The consortium has however claimed that it will have to shell out additional amount than what was approved if Punjab National Bank’s additional liability ₹202 crore is accepted.
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden airline Jet Airways said on Friday, September 22, that it has not received any money from the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC). The lenders also said that the insolvency resolution plan is yet to be implemented, according to a report by business daily Economic Times.