JLL India ties up with e-marketplace RoofandFloor to sell residential properties
The platform will showcase properties across 24 cities and support buying, selling and resale, JLL India says
NEW DELHI : Property consultant JLL India on Monday said it has tied up with online marketplace RoofandFloor to facilitate prospective homebuyers in purchasing their properties.
The platform showcases properties across 24 cities and supports buying, selling and resale, JLL India said in a statement.
RoofandFloor is a technology-driven online marketplace for homebuyers in India.
"Through this association both firms aim at creating a smooth journey for homebuyers as they together support project discovery, shortlisting, site visits, negotiations and bookings," it said.
The partnership brings together JLL's long-established relationships with several top developers in the country and RoofandFloor's tech-savvy online marketplace.
JLL India is a leading real estate consultancy firm with a turnover of over Rs4,000 crore last fiscal.
