Mumbai: Real estate consultancy firm JLL has launched a portal, JLL Homes.co.in, to help prospective homebuyers choose from an array of residential projects that have been pre-screened by professionals from the company.

"The firm leverages its in-depth research-backed knowledge and follows a relationship model wherein each prospective homebuyer is assisted by one of JLL’s experienced relationship managers to identify relevant options and handhold them through their homebuying journey," the company said, adding that this would make home buying process seamless for the customer, who otherwise has to deal with the unorganized players in this sector, resulting in screening of often irrelevant information and multiple calls from multiple sources.

Due to restrictions on on-site visits and other safety protocols owing to the pandemic, homebuyers today are increasingly turning to online platforms for their initial home search. Owing to long-term disruptions caused by covid, JLL estimates that with platforms such as JLL Homes, the trend of online home searches will continue to prevail.

“The inherent need to own a home due to the pandemic has given a boost to the residential segment in the country. As a result, we witnessed an 18% rise in sales in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, which is proof that the residential market has emerged resilient from the pandemic," said Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL, adding that JLL Homes, will offer a customer-centric platform with over 4,000 projects backed by the JLL brand.

With a conducive policy environment and one of the lowest home loan rates in the last decade, many people are buying homes.

The residential market in the country saw sales picking up in the last few months. In the second quarter (April-June) of 2021, sales increased by 83% as compared to Q2 2020, across the top seven cities in the country.

By comparison, in Q1 2021, sales of residential units continued an upward trajectory, increasing by 17% on a sequential basis. During the first wave of covid-19, residential sales dropped by a record 61% quarter-on-quarter to 10,753 units in Q2 2020. However, the impact of the second wave has been limited with sales in Q2 2021 dipping by 23% to 19,635 units.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.