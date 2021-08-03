JLL launches residential property portal JLLHomes.co.in

“The inherent need to own a home due to the pandemic has given a boost to the residential segment in the country. As a result, we witnessed an 18% rise in sales in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, which is proof that the residential market has emerged resilient from the pandemic," said Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL, adding that JLL Homes, will offer a customer-centric platform with over 4,000 projects backed by the JLL brand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}