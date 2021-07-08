Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Plc on Wednesday sharply cut its sales expectations for this quarter as the Tata Motors Ltd unit battles an acute shortage of chipsets.

The British luxury carmaker is targeting wholesales or factory dispatches of 60,000-65,000 vehicles in the three months through September, compared with its earlier plan of 120,000 vehicles as key suppliers have recently conveyed their inability to supply sufficient semi-conductor parts, said Adrian Mardell, chief financial officer of JLR.

“Unfortunately, our suppliers only gave us visibility in the last week of June. Our Q2 supplies could be constrained as much as the 50% level as I have clearly referenced," said Mardell in a call with investors.

He said the situation is expected to ease in the fiscal second half, but it could take up to a year to as much as 18 months for the situation to normalize fully.

The production constraints are, however, unlikely to cause a major delay in launches of new vehicles by JLR, he said.

According to analysts, the emerging scenario could affect Tata Motors’ overall financial performance in the coming quarters as JLR was banking on a substantial improvement in sales in China and the US to boost cash flows and profits.

Analysts at foreign and domestic brokerages expect JLR’s manufacturing woes will put at risk at least a tenth of its estimated volumes for FY22 with the automaker seemingly more affected by the shortage of semiconductors than its German rivals. Lower production may also lead some customers to opt for rival car models.

A turnaround in JLR’s volumes and financials was at the heart of Tata Motors’s plans to improve profitability and turn net debt free in the next three years. JLR contributes almost 80% of Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit and any impact on its business has a direct bearing on Tata’s financials.

JLR’s problems also come at a time when the recovery in the India business has also been hampered by the second wave of covid infections.

“The chip shortage impact in 1HFY22F is much higher than our expectation and has put our FY22 volume estimates of 483,000 at risk by more than 10%, especially if the impact remains significant in 2HFY22F. We believe that there is a risk of delayed launch of new Range Rover as well. Given negative FCF, our FY22F debt assumptions have an upside risk as well," wrote Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera, analysts at Nomura, in a note.

Also, while JLR has orders for 110,000 cars as of 30 June, up from 100,000 cars during the March quarter results, there is a risk of cancellations and order inflow impact in case its competitors don’t face major supply issues, they said.

JLR issued a profit warning on Tuesday citing the impact of the chipset shortage on vehicle production, sending shares of Tata Motors as low as 10%. JLR, which saw sales reviving over the last six months, said it will report a negative operating margin and an operating cash outflow of £1 billion this quarter. Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is also under pressure since a volume recovery was derailed by the second covid wave.

“This supply-side related disruption in first half of FY22 would substantially impact JLR’s volumes and earnings in first half and FY22. However, FY23 should not see any negative material impact of supply-side disruptions. We lower our FY22E consolidated EPS estimate for TTMT by 40%, but largely leave unchanged our FY23E estimate," analysts at Motilal Oswal wrote in a report.

“JLR is also witnessing a cyclical recovery, supported by a favourable product mix. However, supply-side issues will defer the recovery process. While there would be no near-term catalysts from the JLR business, the India business (50% of SoTP) would see a continued recovery," they said.

Sales of JLR vehicles have rebounded sharply in the past six months in major markets like China, US and Europe. In the June quarter, retail sales jumped 68% to 124,537 units, primarily due to the low base of last year. Sales of Jaguar rose 55.2% to 29,152 units, while the same for Land Rover jumped 72.5% to 95,385 units.

“We expect JLR to report a loss of GBP 90mn in Q1 on revenue of GBP4.8bn and EBITDA margin of 10%. Production levels are expected to improve in H2 due to a gradual improvement in semiconductor supplies. For JLR (excl China JV), we cut FY22E volume by 8% and increase FY23E volume by 4%. There could be an upside risk to estimates if supplies recover at a faster pace," said analysts at Emkay Global.

