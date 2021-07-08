“The chip shortage impact in 1HFY22F is much higher than our expectation and has put our FY22 volume estimates of 483,000 at risk by more than 10%, especially if the impact remains significant in 2HFY22F. We believe that there is a risk of delayed launch of new Range Rover as well. Given negative FCF, our FY22F debt assumptions have an upside risk as well," wrote Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera, analysts at Nomura, in a note.

