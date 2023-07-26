JLR drives Tata Motors to 3,203 cr profit in Q1

JLR drives Tata Motors to ₹3,203 cr profit in Q13 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:10 AM IST
- Revenue from operations surges 42% from a year earlier to ₹1.02 trillion
NEW DELHI :Tata Motors Ltd swung to a consolidated net profit in the June quarter from a year-earlier loss lifted by robust sales of luxury vehicles by its British unit, Jaguar Land Rover, and an improved operating performance of its commercial vehicle business in India.
The Mumbai-based automaker also announced that it will consolidate its capital base , converting all of its 508.5 million differential voting rights (DVR) shares to ordinary shares at a rate of seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares held, resulting in a net reduction of 4.2% in its equity base.
Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,203 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, compared to a net loss of ₹5,408 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations surged 42% from a year earlier to ₹1.02 trillion, while earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin jumped 8.8 percentage points to 8.1% in the quarter.
“We remain optimistic on the demand situation despite near term uncertainties and expect a moderate inflationary environment to continue in the near term. We aim to deliver a strong performance in the rest of the year too, thanks to a healthy order book coupled with low breakeven in JLR, a steady improvement in demand whilst we continue to drive our demand-pull strategy in CV, a set of exciting launches ahead of the festive season in PV and continued aggression in EVs," Tata Motors said.
JLR clocked its best-ever Q1 free cash flow at £451 million ( ₹4,751 crore). However, JLR’s vehicle production in the September quarter is expected to trail Q1 due to a planned annual summer shutdown of factories. However, the company expects wholesales and profitability to be consistent with recent quarters.
“We met a long-pending demand of our DVR shareholders this quarter. Our board members have agreed to cancel all ‘A’ ordinary shares and issue seven ordinary shares in lieu of 10 DVR shares, which translates to a 23% premium to the last traded value of the DVR shares on 24 July," P.B. Balaji, group chief financial officer, Tata Motors, told reporters in a post-earnings conference call. “The transaction is pending regulatory approvals and will take 12-15 months to complete," Balaji said.
The cancellation of the DVR is likely to trigger a sentimental boost to the DVR stock on Wednesday, said market experts. On 24 July, the closing price of the DVR shares was ₹357.9 and ₹629.25 apiece for the ordinary shares. The DVR shares, which will be completely extinguished after the issue of new ordinary shares, came with differential voting rights and dividend, and were issued as part of a rights issue in 2008.
According to financial services firm Nuvama, some key public shareholders of the DVR shares include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (19.4%) Vanguard (3.3%) , Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (3.1%) and Rekha Jhunjhunwala (1.9%) as of the June quarter.
According to Tata Motors’ current shareholding structure, the promoter group holds 46.39% stake, while 53.61% is held by the company.
After the cancellation of DVR and allotment of ordinary shares in lieu of the cancelled DVR shares, total ordinary shares held by the promoters would stand reduced to 42.64% while that of the public will rise to 57.36% of the revised shareholding pattern post the swap.“We are among the few companies having DVR shares, and the only large company to have them. The instrument had lost its charm somewhere in 2010 when the regulator had concerns with its use and has since been restricted to startups... there are restrictions on how you can use and substitute this instrument... we were keen to streamline and simplify our capital structure," Balaji said.
Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle business, which displayed a “steady" performance in Q1, is gearing up for new product launches in the fiscal second half to capture festive season demand, Balaji said, adding that despite a moderate inflation outlook, demand for PVs continues to be robust.
“We held over 14% retail market in PVs share and improved our position despite the competition going strong with new launches," Balaji said. On the commercial vehicle front, he expects both market share and profitability to improve as the company continues its demand-pull strategy and sees better availability of products compliant with the BS-VI phase-II norms. Balaji also said that Tata Motors is confident of starting to receive benefits under the government’s production linked incentive scheme for automobiles over the next 3-6 months, and that it is currently awaiting government approvals to obtain its certification.