JLR extends UK factory closure, union warns of job loss: How Tata-owned carmaker is tackling cyber attack impact

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced on Tuesday that the company has extended its production pause until September 24, 2025 following a cybersecurity breach that severely disrupted its retail and manufacturing operations.

Britain's largest carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, said it shut down its systems in early September to contain the hack.

This closure at the company's three factories in Britain, which typically produce about 1,000 cars per day, will now last more than three weeks, leading to many of its 33,000 staff staying at home, a news report by Reuters found.

Ongoing investigation JLR said on Tuesday that the production halt will continue as its forensic investigation progresses. “We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time,” the company posted on its website.

This disruption in operations comes at a time when the luxury carmaker is already facing broader challenges, including weaker demand in China and Europe, and subsequent delays to the launch of its electric vehicle models, the Reuters report noted.

In July this year, JLR reported an 11% drop in quarterly sales and has previously cut its profit margin target for fiscal 2026 to 5%-7%, down from 10%, citing trade uncertainties. due to US tariffs, the report said.

Who are impacted? The prolonged stoppage has raised concerns about the financial impact on JLR's British supply chain, which includes many smaller companies and supports 104,000 jobs across the country. The Unite trade union has warned of job losses and has called for government support to mitigate the effects of the lengthy stoppage, Reuters reported.

British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday that the production shutdown could last until November, although JLR denied the claim.

JLR has indicated that the incident has affected some data, although it was not specified whether this involved customers, suppliers or internal systems.

The breach was the latest in a string of cyber and ransomware attacks targeting companies around the world. In Britain, several companies, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op have fallen victim to such data breaches.

According to a report by The Guardian, more than one in four UK businesses have been the victim of a cyber-attack in the last year and many more are at risk of becoming victims of such disruptions unless they take urgent action.