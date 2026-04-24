NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing its largest-ever US recall, with more than 170,000 vehicles pulled back over a critical drive power defect, an issue that, by one estimate, could cost the British luxury carmaker upwards of $130 million and dent customer confidence in a key market.
JLR's biggest US recall raises cost, reputational risks
SummaryThe recall adds to mounting pressures on the Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker, which is grappling with a cyberattack hit, higher US tariffs and a sharp drop in North America sales.
NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing its largest-ever US recall, with more than 170,000 vehicles pulled back over a critical drive power defect, an issue that, by one estimate, could cost the British luxury carmaker upwards of $130 million and dent customer confidence in a key market.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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