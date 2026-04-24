JLR's biggest US recall raises cost, reputational risks

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing its largest-ever US recall, with more than 170,000 vehicles pulled back over a critical drive power defect, an issue that, by one estimate, could cost the British luxury carmaker upwards of $130 million and dent customer confidence in a key market.
NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is facing its largest-ever US recall, with more than 170,000 vehicles pulled back over a critical drive power defect, an issue that, by one estimate, could cost the British luxury carmaker upwards of $130 million and dent customer confidence in a key market.
The recall, triggered by a hardware fault that can lead to a complete loss of drive power, comes as the Tata Motors-owned unit grapples with the fallout of a cyberattack and higher tariffs in North America. While the financial hit is seen as manageable, analysts warn the cumulative impact of repeated disruptions and safety concerns could weigh on demand and brand perception.
The recall, triggered by a hardware fault that can lead to a complete loss of drive power, comes as the Tata Motors-owned unit grapples with the fallout of a cyberattack and higher tariffs in North America. While the financial hit is seen as manageable, analysts warn the cumulative impact of repeated disruptions and safety concerns could weigh on demand and brand perception.
According to at least two independent experts, the recall could lead to multi-million dollar expenses, with one estimate pegging the impact at more than $130 million. The costs would come from component replacement, dealer labour, logistics and warranty provisioning.
“For a recall like Jaguar Land Rover, a realistic working range would be $800–$1,500 per vehicle given it’s a hardware and critical system issue, not just software. On around 170,000 vehicles, that implies a direct cost ballpark of $130–250 million,” Vinay Piparsania, founder at MillenStrat Advisory and Research, said.
“The direct cost impact for Jaguar Land Rover, while significant, is manageable. However the nature of the issue itself is high-severity. Loss of drive power in a premium vehicle affects customer confidence far more than routine recalls,” he added.
On Thursday, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, according to Reuters, that Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 170,619 vehicles due to a loss of drive power. The regulator said a fault in the DC-DC converter could stop the vehicle's 12-Volt system from charging, leading to a complete loss of drive power and exterior lighting.
A fix for the issue has not been announced. Once it is, owners of the affected vehicles will be required to visit service stations to have the issue resolved.
A JLR spokesperson said, “Some customers have experienced the DC-DC converter module not operating as intended in some circumstances, for JLR MHEV vehicles. Impacted drivers receive a warning to stop their vehicle safely. If vehicles continue to be used, vehicle operation may be impacted.”
“Our priority is to ensure every customer receives the highest level of care and we encourage those experiencing this issue to contact an authorized JLR repairer, who will support them.”
Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd closed 0.55% lower on Friday compared with a 0.68% fall in the Nifty Auto. The Mumbai-based carmaker gets more than three-fourths of its revenue from the British car brand, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
This is JLR’s second recall in the past year, after over 120,000 vehicles in the US were recalled in August due to a suspension issue.
Engine under strain
The recall adds to a string of recent disruptions.
The company took a more than $300 million hit from a cyberattack that affected manufacturing operations in September and October. A series of crises has put the spotlight on JLR's first Indian chief executive PB Balaji, who took over in November.
In remarks following October–December (Q3FY26) earnings, Balaji had struck a note of optimism that the worst is behind.
“Thanks to the commitment of our dedicated teams, we returned vehicle production to normal levels by mid-November, and we are focused on building our business back stronger,” Balaji had said. “While the external environment remains volatile, we expect performance to improve significantly in the fourth quarter and we have clear plans to manage global challenges.”
JLR sales have already been hit by higher US tariffs, the company’s largest market within North America, its biggest revenue contributor. Under the US-UK trade deal, auto imports to the US attract a 10% tariff, up from 2-3% earlier, before President Donald Trump came to power.
Together, these factors pushed retail sales to a three-year low of 368,000 in calendar year 2025. Much of the decline came from North America, where sales fell 24% to nearly 94,000 units.
After the cyber attack in September 2025, which affected its production facilities across the UK and Europe, the luxury carmaker resumed full production only by mid-November.
“For large global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), a single recall is usually financially manageable if the issue is clearly identified and resolved quickly. The bigger risk is consumer confidence, especially when the issue relates to drivability or safety perception,” said Harshvardhan Sharma, group head of Automotive Technology & Innovation, at Nomura Research Institute Consulting & Solutions India.