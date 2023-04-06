JLR sales rise 19% in March quarter2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:03 PM IST
The wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter was up 19% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 24% higher on a year-on-year basis at 94,649 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV)
MUMBAI : Luxury sedan and sports utility vehicle (SUV) major Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, recorded rise in sales for the March quarter and for the full fiscal year FY2023.
