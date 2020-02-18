JLR to run out of Chinese parts for UK production after 2 weeks: CEO Ralf Speth1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2020, 08:31 PM IST
- JLR CEO Ralf Speth says there are no sales in China currently
- Not sure if lost Chinese sales will come back, Speth said
WARWICK, ENGLAND : Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.
The head of Britain's biggest carmaker also told reporters that sales were not currently happening in China. Speth said he is not sure if lost Chinese sales will come back.