WARWICK, ENGLAND : Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment, Chief Executive Ralf Speth said on Tuesday.

The head of Britain's biggest carmaker also told reporters that sales were not currently happening in China. Speth said he is not sure if lost Chinese sales will come back.

