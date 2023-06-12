NEW DELHI : Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury car subsidiary of Tata Motors, has unveiled its partnership with Agratas, a battery cell manufacturing company recently launched by the Tata Group, to power its forthcoming electric vehicle lineup. JLR said at its Investor Day conference in London on Monday.

Agratas, which will set up a world-class gigafactory in Gujarat, seeks cell production on a large scale. It has developed an advanced unified prismatic cell technology that will be applied across lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) chemistries. The partnership marks a crucial step for JLR in securing the battery value chain for its upcoming electric vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover’s first fully-electric sport utility vehicle will be a Range Rover built on its existing modular longitudinal architecture in 2024, followed by a two battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the Electrified Modular Architecture(EMA) and Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA) in 2025.

Agratas will undertake end-to-end cell design, validation, production and industrialization of its technology, and will have JLR and Tata Motors as key anchor customers.

JLR said it will leverage the Tata ecosystem to secure critical control points in its BEV supply chain, with the battery manufacturing firm supplying it best-in-class stacked prismatic cell batteries, and “influencing and securing direct partnerships" for JLR, which will build electric luxury vehicles from 2024 onwards. .

Its association with Agratas will reduce investment costs as the maker of luxury SUVs like Defender and Range Rover Sport harnesses collaborations for EVs, including the Nvidia for its AI-enabled services and automated driving systems, as well as Tata Technologies to accelerate digItal transformation. JLR will invest £15 billion over the next five years.

“Agratas also ensures political de-risking and control of whole supply, chain upstream as well as downstream, localization of key elements of supply chain, securing of supplies through critical mass/volume", the company said. “The Tata Group operates across 10 verticals. We are harnessing this power through collaboration: the new Tata Agratas cell manufacturing business and partnership with Tata Technologies will accelerate digital transformation of JLR’s industrial strategy." JLR said despite being a late entrant in the luxury EV segment, there will be no compromise and Range Rover EV, will have all the attributes of a Range in an EV avatar.

The Coventry-headquartered company expects just less than 20% of its sales to come from EVs by 2026, and accelerate rapidly with the introduction of new electric archiectures. By 2030, it expects all its nameplates to be available in BEV versions, with more than 80% sales coming from EVs.

JLR has a record order book of close to 200,000 units with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport & Defender accounting for 76% of its current pending bookings. With waiting periods in the range of 12-18 months, JLR is working towards increasing wholesales to bring down pending orders closer to its pre-Covid-19 baseline of 110,000 orders. It added that the ongoing global chip supply constraints are gradually easing and the company aims to mitigate risks by establishing true strategic partnerships, develop direct CEO-CEO relationships and new business models. It expects that supplies will mostly have normalized by the end of this year.