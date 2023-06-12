JLR turns to Tata’s Agratas for EV batteries1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The partnership marks a crucial step for JLR in securing the battery value chain for its upcoming electric vehicles
NEW DELHI : Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the British luxury car subsidiary of Tata Motors, has unveiled its partnership with Agratas, a battery cell manufacturing company recently launched by the Tata Group, to power its forthcoming electric vehicle lineup. JLR said at its Investor Day conference in London on Monday.
