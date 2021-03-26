JLR's EV launch, growth in PV, CV segments boost Tata Motors' prospects

Tata Motors remains in the news as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) lines up its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. The Indian market for luxury electric vehicles is heating up, with Mercedes launching an EV and many other carmakers, including Tesla, planning launches. Analysts are watchful about whether the company would gain through EVs in the near term, but JLR is betting big on EVs to drive long-term growth and to turn its prospects around.

JLR recently announced its plans to go fully electric by FY25. At the investors' day it recently hosted, JLR also shared its updated strategy, "Reimagine", to drive sustainable recovery and to turn business fit for the future.

“JLR’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy is not about catching up but taking a leap and right-sizing, reorganizing and repurposing the organization," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The company plans to launch six Land Rover models in pure EV form in the next five years with the first launch in FY24. It is also targeting more than 10% Ebit margins driven by the "Refocus" programme. All this, coupled with controlled capex at £2.5 billion for the next three years, expects a substantial reduction in net debt and free cash flows increase from FY23 (net debt zero by FY24), say analysts.

For domestic business, too, the company is looking at growing PV (passenger vehicle) and CV (commercial vehicle) segments. The management had reiterated key target areas over next 2-3 years to analysts. The continued market share gains both in PV and CV led by competitive launch remains one focus area. The company plans double-digit Ebitda in CV and high single digit Ebitda in the next 3 years. It plans to achieve a free cash flow break even by FY23 and retaining leadership in EV business. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe sharp focus on execution both in CV and PV business will help drive strong operating performance in the company’s standalone business.

The stock prices, too, are reacting to positive outlook. The stock that had gained more than 112% during the second half of FY21 added more than 3% to gains on Friday.

