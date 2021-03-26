JLR's EV launch, growth in PV, CV segments boost Tata Motors' prospects

For domestic business, too, the company is looking at growing PV (passenger vehicle) and CV (commercial vehicle) segments. The management had reiterated key target areas over next 2-3 years to analysts. The continued market share gains both in PV and CV led by competitive launch remains one focus area. The company plans double-digit Ebitda in CV and high single digit Ebitda in the next 3 years. It plans to achieve a free cash flow break even by FY23 and retaining leadership in EV business. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe sharp focus on execution both in CV and PV business will help drive strong operating performance in the company’s standalone business.