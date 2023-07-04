JM Financial debuts private credit fund to raise ₹600 cr in first close

JM Financial debuts private credit fund to raise ₹600 cr in first close3 min read 04 Jul 2023, 07:07 PM IST
JM Financial Group will invest debt capital in local companies via a new fund, adding another asset class to its portfolio that already includes private equity, distressed assets, non-banking finance and mutual funds
JM Financial Group has marked the first close of its maiden performing credit Fund – JM Credit Opportunities Fund – 1 raising over ₹600 crore (around $73 million). The fund is managed by JM Financial AMC as Investment Manager.
