JM Financial Products Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of JM Financial Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of Bondskart.com, a digital investment platform that offers investors access to an extensive array of debt securities, paving the way for hassle-free investments.

Bondskart.com will further enhance the bouquet of financial services that JM Financial currently offers.

The online platform is equipped with cutting-edge technology and end-to-end security features. Offering a safe, user-friendly and trusted interface for fixed-income investment options, Bondskart.com enables the investors with various investment options to make decisions that suit them.

According to the press release, "Bondskart.com features diverse 360-degree fixed-income investment options across rating categories, yields and instrument types such as plain vanilla bonds, sub-debt/ Tier II & perpetual bonds aided by in-house analytics and data-driven technology platform."

The platform powered by intensive insights on fixed-income investment aims to also educate investors on various aspects of investments thereby enabling them to make an informed decision. Bondskart.com also provides investors with the flexibility to sell their debt securities with secure settlements, adding liquidity as a utility function to the platform.

Going forward, JM Financial plans to add more value-added services to Bondskart.com. The fully customised platform runs on minimum human intervention, offering time and functional efficiency. It is available on the web as well as on mobile app on android as well as iOS, as per the press release.

Vishal Kampani, managing director, JM Financial Products Limited said, “Bondskart.com is in line with our vision to emerge as the most trusted partner in the financial investment eco-system. It complements our investment distribution framework which would serve all categories of investors. With a larger focus on adopting the tech-driven solutions, we believe Bondskart.com will offer seamless investment solutions to investors, enabling them to benefit from our fixed-income investment expertise."

The platform is backed by JM Financial which boasts of professionals with a proven track record in various aspects of the debt capital market such as credit ratings, investment advisory, corporate banking, treasury, fundraising, sales and distribution.

Bondskart.com marks JM Financial's journey into developing efficiency in accessing the bond market for investors through digitisation. The platform will act as a potent alternative route for investing in bonds, as per the press release.

