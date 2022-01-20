Mumbai: JM Financial Private Equity on Thursday said that it has finalized a total investment round of Rs100 crore, along with co-investors, as a part of Series B fundraise in Bengaluru-based agri-digital platform BigHaat Agro Pvt Ltd, to fund the company’s current growth plans.

Beyond Next Ventures, one of the earlier investors in BigHaat, also participated in the fundraise.

Proceeds from the investment will support the augmentation of the existing technology infrastructure and accelerate expansion of the company’s operations. This marks the closing of the ninth investment by JM Financial India Fund II, the firm said.

Set up in 2015, BigHaat functions on a direct-to-farmer model and is working on transforming the agriculture value chain by leveraging science, data and technology. It is impacting a large number of farmers across the country by providing access to over 7,000 SKUs of high-quality inputs, end-to-end crop guidance and market linkages for various commodities, thus offering a 360 degree solution to farmers.

BigHaat’s technology also allows farmers to diagnose and receive advice on growth and disease-related issues. The company has been catering to the input needs of farmers in over 13,000 unique pincodes of the country. BigHaat was founded by first-generation entrepreneurs – Sateesh Nukala, Sachin Nandwana and Kiran Vunnam.

Darius Pandole, Managing Director & CEO, PE & Equity AIFs, JM Financial said, “We are extremely bullish on the fundamental shift that we are witnessing in the Indian agriculture sector driven by the increased internet and smartphone usage in rural India. It’s the start of a decade long story and will eventually go on to digitize the oldest, biggest and employment-wise the most important sector of the Indian economy. With its strong emphasis on technology and direct connect with the farmers, BigHaat has developed a unique model of aspiring to work alongside the farmers to not only help increasing yields and limiting losses, but also to fetch the best price for their end-produce. We believe that BigHaat could eventually emerge amongst the most trusted brand in the farmer community."

