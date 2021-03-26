JM Financial's PE fund invests 60 crore in packaging company Canpac Trends

“We believe that the packaging sector is poised to continue its growth trajectory. Increased consumption of packaged goods, growth in organized retail and e-commerce and increasing premiumization will drive growth for organized packaging players and Canpac is well positioned to capture this growth spectrum," said Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO, PE & Equity AIFs, JM Financial. "With its in-house manufacturing facilities and R&D, Canpac offers superior quality products, in a timely manner, to its customer base, thus emerging as a onestop packaging solutions provider for its customers. The fund infusion will help the company scale-up its business and expand its market share."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}