KPTL's engineering arm bags 698 cr infra projects in South India

Kalpataru Group's engineering arm JMC Projects announced on Wednesday that it has bagged infrastructural projects worth ₹698 crore in the Southern India.

In its BSE filing, the company said it has won orders for building projects in South India worth ₹698 crore. "Our order inflows for the current year have crossed ₹6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21," said CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi.

JMC Projects is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd and one of the leading contracting company. In the last three decades, it has contributed towards the country's infrastructure by constructing highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, townships, high-rise buildings, hospitals, industrial units and power plants.

JMC provides services across the construction sector, that is civil, structural and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing). for major industries and project types.

Earlier this month, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday said it has secured new orders worth ₹1,300 crore in the domestic and overseas market.

The company said it has won orders in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business.

In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd said it has secured new orders/notification of award of about ₹1,300 crore.

KPTL said it has bagged the engineering, procurement and construction orders for pipeline laying and associated works in India and order for railway electrification by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

The power firm also said its international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

CFO tenders resignation

In a separate filing, JMC Projects said Vardhan Dharkar, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of the company has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

Shares of JMC Projects (India) Ltd were trading 2.33% higher at ₹68.00 apiece on BSE.

