NEW DELHI: JMC Projects Limited (JMC), a civil engineering and EPC company and a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, on Friday said it has secured new orders worth ₹2,277 crore in B&F and water segments.

The orders include water projects worth ₹1,497 crore, and B&F (building and factories) projects worth ₹780 crore.

“We are delighted with the new order wins in our Water and B&F business. These new orders in the Water business will help us to strengthen our leadership and capabilities in the Water business. Our B&F business continues to diversify its clientele by adding reputed and marquee customers,“ JMC CEO and managing director SK Tripathi said.

“These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, gives us confidence to achieve the targeted growth going forward," he added.

JMC operates through two segments: engineering, procurement and construction, and developmental projects.

With its strong focus on quality backed with proficient project management and execution capabilities, JMC has emerged market leader in construction of Buildings & Factories (B&F), Water, Urban Infrastructure and Heavy Civil.