NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which ships more than half of India’s containerised cargo passing through its ports, saw a 28.45% year-on-year increase in cargo handling in August.

This comes in the backdrop of India’s merchandise exports growing 45.17% year-on-year in August to $33.14 billion.

“Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of the premier container handling ports, witnessed an upswing in cargo handling and recorded a throughput of 453,105 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in August 2021, a growth of 28.45% as compared to 352,735 TEUs in the same month last year. NSIGT (Nhava Sheva (India) Gateway Terminal) handled 98,473 TEUs in August-2021, which is highest ever TEUs handled since its inception," the inistry of Ports, shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of a Rs8 trillion investment envisaged under Sagarmala till 2035. The Sagarmala programme envisages the construction of new ports to harness the country’s 7,517km coastline and set up as many as 142 cargo terminals at 12 major ports.

“The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY2021-22 was 2,250,943 TEUs as against 1,544,900 TEUs, which is 45.70% higher than the container traffic over the same period of last year. The total traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY 2021-22 was 30.45 million tons as against 21.68 million tons, which is 40.42% higher," the statement added.

