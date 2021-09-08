JNPT’s cargo handling up 28.45% in August

“The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY2021-22 was 2,250,943 TEUs as against 1,544,900 TEUs, which is 45.70% higher than the container traffic over the same period of last year. The total traffic handled at JNPT during the first five months of FY 2021-22 was 30.45 million tons as against 21.68 million tons, which is 40.42% higher," the statement added.