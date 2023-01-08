Job Alert! Apple begins hiring workers for retail stores in India

Apple Inc's careers page lists several opportunities for workers in India which includes business expert, ‘genius’, operations expert, and technical specialist.
Apple Inc has begun hiring workers for retail store in India. The company also has plans to fill other roles as the technology company prepares to open stores in the country, according to a Bloomberg report citing the Financial Times.
The company's careers page lists several opportunities for workers in India which includes business expert, ‘genius’, operations expert, and technical specialist.
According to Apple's website, the company currently shows more than a hundred results for job positions in India. Some retail job roles were also posted on Saturday for various locations within the country like Mumbai and New Delhi.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has long planned to set up physical retail locations in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets, as per Bloomberg reports.
While the company in 2020 began direct sales online, plans for brick and mortar stores have not yet materialized. Apple didn’t immediately respond to FT when reached for comment.
Earlier, Apple Inc had announced its plans to begin manufacturing some of its latest iPhone 14 series models in India in a move being spotted as a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to diversify its production in India.
The Foxconn unit in Chennai has already began assembling the iPhone 14 series smartphones for the domestic Indian market in September last year. Currently, over 80 per cent of the iPhones made in India in partnership with Foxconn meet the domestic demand.
Meanwhile, the production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control Covid-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn's factory lines in China's Zhengzhou city. Foxconn has offered bonuses to attract new workers and convince others to stay on.
The company, however, had said that output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3% year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery.
