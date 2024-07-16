Elon Musk announced Tesla and xAI are hiring networking engineers & technicians. xAI, an artificial intelligence venture aiming to 'understand the Universe', secured $6 billion in funding. It earlier launched an AI assistant called Grok modeled after Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Elon Musk has said that both Tesla and xAI are “looking to hire networking engineers & technicians". The richest person in the world posted this on X (formerly Twitter), a microblogging platform he owns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

xAI Musk’s artificial intelligence venture. Its goal is to “understand the Universe". xAI announced in May that it had secured $6 billion (over ₹50,000 crore) in Series B funding from prominent investors like Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding, among others.

In November, xAI launched Grok, an AI assistant. “Grok is an AI modelled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. It is intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!" says the official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy storage devices, solar panels, solar shingles and related products and services.

In January, Tesla stated that a recent Reuters article had a misleading headline and contained incorrect information. The article suggested that many Tesla customers were unhappy, but Tesla claimed their customer retention is one of the best in the industry.

The Reuters headline read, "Tesla blamed drivers for failures of parts it long knew were defective." However, Tesla claims that it covered most of the 1,20,000 vehicle repairs under warranty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, “Elon Musk" has been trending high on Google Search in India for the last 7 days.

Netizens react to the job post After Elon Musk’s post on the hiring, social media users had a few comments and questions for the Tesla CEO. “Will you pay for relocation?" asked one user while another states, “Tesla and xAI are best places to work for the mission of improving outcome for humanity."

“Everyone is looking to hire networking engineers and technicians," wrote one user whereas another quipped, “She has amazing work ethics", is what my current and former bosses would say. But I’m not an engineer or technical person. I’m really good at assisting people and making the office feel welcomed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!