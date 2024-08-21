Job alert: Elon Musk’s Tesla offers ₹4,000 per hour, wants ‘highly motivated’ people to train robots

Tesla seeks highly motivated individuals to support the Optimus project by collecting data and assisting with engineering requests. The job involves wearing motion-capture suits, walking specific routes, and pays up to 4,000 per hour. Shifts are 8.5 hours long.

Job alert: Elon Musk’s Tesla offers ₹4,000 per hour, wants highly motivated people to train robots REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo)

Elon Musk’s Tesla is moving forward with its plans for humanoid Optimus robots by hiring workers to gather data for training these AI-powered machines. The company intends to automate tasks in the company's factories. The job pays up to $48 per hour.

These positions involve wearing specialised gear like motion-capture suits and VR headsets to mimic robot movements. The job requires candidates to walk for extended periods and meet specific height requirements, and compensation is between $25.25 ( 2,120) and $48 ( 4,028) per hour.

“Tesla is looking for highly motivated and adaptive individuals to support Tesla’s data collection team. The primary objectives of this role are to collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback,” says the company website.

“The successful candidate for this position must be able to make data driven decisions and be comfortable working in a dynamic & fast paced work environment. We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of Tesla Bot,” the job posting says.

There are three 8.5-hour shifts. The shift timings are 8:00AM-4:30PM or 4:00PM-12:30AM or 12:00AM-8:30AM.

The job involves walking a specific route daily to gather data. People will need to wear a motion capture suit and VR headset, performing certain movements as needed by the project.

They will also manage recording devices, handle small technical issues and give feedback on the equipment's work. After the shift, they will analyse the data, upload it and write reports on what they observed and any problems they noticed.

They must also ensure the equipment is well-maintained and safely transported to different locations. If any issues come up, they will need to inform your supervisor promptly.

Automating factory tasks

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, introduced its Optimus project in 2021. It is aimed at automating factory tasks that are dangerous or monotonous. By 2016, around 10% of warehouses had adopted significant automation, with robot shipments predicted to grow annually by 50% until 2030, Fortune reported.

