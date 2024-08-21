Job alert: Elon Musk’s Tesla offers ₹4,000 per hour, wants ‘highly motivated’ people to train robots

Elon Musk’s Tesla is moving forward with its plans for humanoid Optimus robots by hiring workers to gather data for training these AI-powered machines. The company intends to automate tasks in the company's factories. The job pays up to $48 per hour.

These positions involve wearing specialised gear like motion-capture suits and VR headsets to mimic robot movements. The job requires candidates to walk for extended periods and meet specific height requirements, and compensation is between $25.25 ( ₹2,120) and $48 ( ₹4,028) per hour.

“Tesla is looking for highly motivated and adaptive individuals to support Tesla’s data collection team. The primary objectives of this role are to collect data, assist with engineering requests, and report equipment feedback,” says the company website.

“The successful candidate for this position must be able to make data driven decisions and be comfortable working in a dynamic & fast paced work environment. We are looking for someone with enthusiasm for the field of robotics and a strong desire to contribute to the development of Tesla Bot,” the job posting says.

Also Read | Donald Trump hints at Cabinet or Advisory position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

There are three 8.5-hour shifts. The shift timings are 8:00AM-4:30PM or 4:00PM-12:30AM or 12:00AM-8:30AM.

The job involves walking a specific route daily to gather data. People will need to wear a motion capture suit and VR headset, performing certain movements as needed by the project.

They will also manage recording devices, handle small technical issues and give feedback on the equipment's work. After the shift, they will analyse the data, upload it and write reports on what they observed and any problems they noticed.

Also Read | Google does an Elon Musk: Netizens remember Tesla CEO as Gemini live demo fails

They must also ensure the equipment is well-maintained and safely transported to different locations. If any issues come up, they will need to inform your supervisor promptly.