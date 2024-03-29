Job Alert! TCS is hiring freshers; applications open till April 10. Here's how to apply
TCS has scheduled tests for April 26 and is welcoming job applications from the 2024 batches of BTech, BE, MCA, MSc, and MS, as stated on its career page.
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated the recruitment process for freshers, accepting applications until April 10. This move comes as a significant relief to engineering graduates who have faced hiring freezes across several IT firms due to subdued demand.