TCS has scheduled tests for April 26 and is welcoming job applications from the 2024 batches of BTech, BE, MCA, MSc, and MS, as stated on its career page.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has initiated the recruitment process for freshers, accepting applications until April 10. This move comes as a significant relief to engineering graduates who have faced hiring freezes across several IT firms due to subdued demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this recruitment campaign, TCS is hiring for three distinct categories — Ninja, Digital, and Prime. However, the IT services company has not disclosed the number of vacancies available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Moneycontrol report, the Ninja category to offer a package of ₹3.36 lakhs for different positions. In contrast, the Digital category offers ₹7 lakhs per annum, and the Prime category provides an annual package ranging from ₹9 to 11.5 lakhs.

The recent appointments align with the statements made by TCS Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad during the December 2023 earnings call, where he mentioned, "We have initiated our campus recruitment for the upcoming year and are witnessing significant enthusiasm among recent graduates to be part of TCS." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has become a launch partner for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI (GenAI) Competency. Having trained over 350,000 employees in foundational GenAI skills, TCS is positioned to establish one of the most extensive AI-prepared workforces globally.

This unique certification from AWS reinforces TCS's standing as a premier transformation ally for clients in the AI field.

How to apply for TCS job? Open the TCS NextStep Portal on any smart device. Register and apply for the hiring drive. If you are already registered in the 'IT' category on the TCS NextStep Portal, please log in using your TCS Reference ID (CT / DT reference number). Then, fill out the application form and click on 'Apply For Drive' upon completion. OR If you are a new user, click on 'Register Now'. Select the category as "IT" and proceed to provide your details. After filling out the application form, submit it and then click on 'Apply For Drive'. Verify your application status by checking "Track Your Application". Your status should show as "Applied for Drive".

