Indian financial service Zerodha Broking Ltd is looking for ‘Executive Assistant’ who can manage businesses, investments, follow through on projects in the company. Zerodha Nikhil Kamath posted the job opportunity on his official Twitter handle.

According to Nikhil Kamath, there are various skills including business and investment management, required for the position.

“#Looking for a rockstar #EA who can manage businesses/investments, lead and follow through on projects, work on maximizing budgets and increase efficiency. Besides being extremely entrepreneurial and diligent, writing, communication and time-management skills are important," Kamath tweeted.

“If you know someone who fits this role, could be someone who can grow but needs to have the right opportunities, or is a multipotentialite who enjoys doing various things, please reshare or tag them below and tell us why you'd be fit for this job in 100 words!" he further wrote on Twitter.

He also provided basic details about the job role. “This is not a typical run-of-the-mill job and has a lot of room for growth, Qualification/age/gender doesn't matter, CTC between 10-20 LPA," Kamath added.

Interested candidates can apply via link given in the tweets on his official handle.

Soon after posted, many people who are interested for the position posted comment in the reply section.

“Hi Nikhil, I can explore this role as an advisor, helping you in your overall portfolio, time, business, growth, people management .We can talk more if you are ok," one user wrote.

Another user asked, “Can students apply for this position?"

Nikhil Kamath often shares investment ideas with the internet users. Recently, he gave advise to people wants to invest ₹1 lakh in Indian market. He advised him/her to diversify.

"Build a portfolio of five to six stocks. If it's the only one lakh rupees that that person has, I would say don't buy stocks for the entire one lakh, buy some debt, buy some gold," he said.