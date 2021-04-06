Mumbai : Online job site Indeed said on Tuesday that postings for skilled technical job roles like application developer, lead consultant, salesforce developer and site reliability engineer grew between 150 to 300 per cent with these being top sought-after roles as of January 2020 to February 2021.

The continued reliance on tech solutions across organisations and extension of work from home structure, businesses ramping up their technological infrastructures to scale up businesses and ensure smooth operations resulted in soaring number of postings for tech jobs.

Indeed data also found out that employers' demand for job roles like field engineer, sales lead and editor that de-grew between 55 to 85% during January 2020 and February 2021.

Indeed also studied the job postings across sectors in India's key metro cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi that resonated with national findings.

All the cities witnessed a growth in tech job roles except Kolkata where the job postings were concentrated in retail and business development sectors.

With the continued adherence on social distancing and increasing reliance on online shopping, the job roles that require customer interfacing de-grew significantly. Among the jobs that were least sought after, caller, customer service representative, sales executive and sales representatives saw a sharp decline.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of Indeed India, said data shows India Inc's inclination towards moving to a digital future in the post-pandemic world. The relevance of tech jobs continue to remain consistent both pre and post-pandemic.

"The continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working and learning has amplified the importance of tech developers across industries and cities," he said.

"Moreover, shifting focus towards scaling up businesses online and developing solutions to connect customers, employees, students and various other entities in the ecosystem has led to an escalated demand for tech jobs post-pandemic as well."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via